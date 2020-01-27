Viral videos show little girl with cerebral palsy learning to walk

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSVN) — A video showing a little girl walking is melting hearts across the internet.

Shanell Jones posted two videos to Facebook. The first video, which she said was recorded on Jan. 10, 2019, shows her daughter Kinley, who has cerebral palsy, taking a few steps while wearing a device to help support her.

The second video, which Jones said, was taken almost a year later on Jan. 4, 2020, show Kinley now walking without any assistance.

“I cannot stop crying tears of joy for my precious Princess,” Jones wrote.

“No matter how many people told me about good wheel chairs and why don’t you push her instead of carrying her “heavy” self, I just knew God was pushing her to exceed all expectations,” Jones added.

According to Fox 13, Kinley was diagnosed with a mild case of cerebral palsy when she was 2 years old. Jones said the diagnosis was a surprise, but she noticed her daughter wasn’t developing as fast as other kids her age.

However, Kinley was able to make progress, Jones said, in part due to occupational and physical therapy.

“All the therapy sessions and visits to Chapel Hill were all worth it,” Jones said on Facebook.

In her post, Jones also thanked Tommy Hilfiger for their line of adaptive clothes which helped Kinley learn how to dress and undress herself.

“Never say never, you never know what this New Year will bring for you and yours,” Jones wrote as she ended her post.

