Viral video shows dog gazing into camera after setting off motion detector

WARWICK, R.I. (WSVN) — A German shepherd has gone viral for her adorable reaction to a security camera.

Joe Corsi posted footage to the Facebook group “German Shepherd Owners” showing his dog Sasha staring into his security camera.

Corsi said his security camera picked up motion happening around his home. But when the camera turned to find what was moving in the area, he got a close up view of a curious Sasha gazing into the camera.

“When your security camera’s pick up motion, you watch the live feed to see what’s going on. Then what happens next is….” Corsi captioned the video on Facebook.

Corsi’s video has since gone viral and shared over 56,000 times.

Sasha has picked up a following on her Instagram and on her Rumble page. To keep up with Sasha, click here or here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.