Video shows what happens when driver fails to yield to semi-truck

(WSVN) - A dashcam captured the scary outcome after a driver failed to yield to a semi-truck while merging onto the highway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted the video showing the 18-year-old driver merging onto the highway. However, the driver fails to yield to a semi-truck already in the lane, and the truck clips the driver, sending the car spinning and crashing into another car.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

However, the driver’s father gave the video to highway patrol so it can be used for training purposes.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.