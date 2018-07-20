Video shows waitress body-slamming customer after he groped her

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly grabs him by the collar and slams him into a wall.

The apparent groping and full-contact response were captured by a security camera at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s pizzeria. Savannah police charged 31-year-old Ryan Cherwinski of Palm Bay, Florida, with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

A clip of the June 30 takedown wound up on the website Reddit. The video went to the front page of the site on Monday after the post received 50,000 upvotes in the /r/justiceserved subreddit.

Restaurant manager Rob Gitten said “we’re all proud” of the woman.

Cherwinski told police the touching was “an accident” and he was trying to get the woman to move out of his way. His attorney, Tina Marie Hesse, declined to comment.

