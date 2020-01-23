Video of baby trying ice cream for the first time goes viral

LODI, Calif. (WSVN) — A video showing a baby girl trying ice cream for the first time has gone viral.

The video shows little 9-month-old Blakely Jernigan tasting the frozen treat. As soon as she has her first taste, her eyes get wide, and she instantly goes back in for another bite.

Blakely’s parents could be heard giggling as they try to pry the ice cream cone out of her hands.

According to Fox 5, the video was originally uploaded to TikTok before it made its rounds on the internet.

Blakely’s mother posted to Facebook and said she had to turn off notifications for TikTok after the video went viral.

Also, according to Fox 5, the flavor that blew Blakely’s mind was called “Gold Medal Ribbon.”

