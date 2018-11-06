Video captures salmon swimming across flooded road in Washington

SHELTON, Wash. (WSVN) — We’ve all heard about the chicken crossing the road. But what about salmon?

For some fish in Washington state, they crossed the road to give birth!

Alexis Leonard, a fish hatchery specialist, spotted over a dozen salmon swimming across a flooded highway on Saturday, and started recording video.

Leonard says salmon from a nearby river head to creeks in order to spawn, or give birth. Heavy rains then cause the creeks to flood, thus bringing the fish near the roadways. She says it’s actually not an uncommon sight in the area.

“If they’re lucky, it’ll meet up with the creek on the other side of the road, if they’re not they’re stranded,” Leonard told CNN.

