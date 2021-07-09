(WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment a Massachusetts man had a close call with lightning.

The man was wheeling his trash bin to another side of his property after getting home from work when lightning struck the bin.

Right after he could be seen running back towards his home.

The lightning strike left two holes in the bin.

The man was left shaken but luckily was not injured.

