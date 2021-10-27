(WSVN) - Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, has won another lawsuit.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff and fire chief are now court ordered to answer qustions, under oath, about pictures being taken and leaked of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others in January of last year.

Bryant is suing the county for invasion of privacy and negligence.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.