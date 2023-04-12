The US Coast Guard (USCG) was contacted after a Carnival cruise ship picked up several migrants off the coast of the Dominican Republic. Officials confirmed that the migrants were attempting to reach Puerto Rico but their nationalities were unknown.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Carnival Spirit was en route toward Aruba when the ship’s officers spotted 24 men and women in distress out on the sea. Crew members of the ship brought the group to safety and immediately called Coast Guard officials from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to transfer the group.

Medical staff on the ship examined the migrants and found them to be in good condition.

The USCG was able to coordinate with their Dominican Republic liaison and the Dominican Republic Navy took care of the people on the boat.

At 3 p.m., a Coast Guard cutter arrived to complete the transfer near La Romana, Dominican Republic, and Carnival Spirit resumed its voyage.

Officials want to remind the public that taking to the seas is dangerous and should not be done without proper safety precautions.

