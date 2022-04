(WSVN) - Dozens of Haitian migrants will be back home after being stopped at sea.

The United States Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat packed with people, 60 miles north of Cuba, Wednesday.

Officials said 49 men and 15 women were on board.

After being processed, they will be sent back to Haiti.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.