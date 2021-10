KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Cuban migrants found on a makeshift vessel were sent back home.

The group was one of three migrant groups discovered in the waters off Cuba, the Bahamas and Key West over the weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 45 people in total back to Cuba on Monday.

