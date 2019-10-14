UPS driver “hides” big package under doormat

(WSVN) - LINDALE, Texas (WSVN) — A delivery driver made sure to follow directions when he left a package at a Texas home.

Ebony Freeman recently got a decorative doormat from a friend, which reads “Please hide packages from husband.”

Freeman left the mat in front of her home, and just a day later, a she received a large package in the mail.

However, with nowhere to discreetly leave the package, the driver did their best and followed directions by “hiding” the package under the doormat.

“Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!” Freeman wrote.

Freeman’s photo of the hiding attempt has since gone viral.

