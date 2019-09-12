University of Tennessee offers full scholarship to boy bullied for homemade T-shirt

A T-shirt inspired by a young Tennessee Volunteer fan, who was bullied for his homemade design, is selling wildly after news of the boy's creativity and team spirit went viral.

(WSVN) - A young Florida boy who was bullied for his homemade University of Tennessee T-shirt has been offered a full scholarship to the school.

“In recognition of the fourth-grader’s Volunteer spirit, the university has extended an offer of honorary admission for him to join the Class of 2032,” the university said in a statement. “In addition, he has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”

The boy recently made headlines after he was bullied by classmates for wearing a self-made Tennessee Volunteer shirt. His teacher shared his story on Facebook, and it soon reached UT.

The school originally sent the young fan a care package full of apparel that he shared with his classmates.

However, UT didn’t stop there. They made the child’s design into an official shirt being offered in the school’s bookstore. The school says over 50,000 shirts featuring the boy’s design have been pre-sold.

All proceeds from the shirts are going directly to the Stomp Out Bullying charity.

