Trump supporters form human wall at southern New Mexico border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (WSVN) — A group of President Donald Trump supporters gathered at the southern border of New Mexico where they linked arms and made a human wall while chanting, “build the wall.”

Video shows the group linking arms and carrying American flags, while many wore “Make America Great Again” hats.

The group also chanted “Trump 2020.”

According to KFOX, the display took place in Sunland Park, New Mexico at an area where the current border fences finishes.

Sunland Park is just over eight miles away from El Paso, Texas, where the president is scheduled to host a rally Monday night.

Trump is expected to highlight border security in the rally.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.