Trader Joe’s recalls egg salad, potato salad for possible listeria contamination

(WSVN) - Trader Joe’s plans to remove popular items from shelves that could make people sick.

The company is recalling their egg salad and old fashioned potato salad on Tuesday because of a possible listeria contamination.

Customers are urged to throw the salad away or return it to the store where it was bought.

No illnesses have been reported, and the recall is being done in an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.