Topeka will pay you up to $15,000 just to move there

(CNN) — Ever thought about picking up and moving to Kansas? Now you might.

Topeka, the state capital, is offering potential new residents up to $15,000 to move there.

A pilot program called “Choose Topeka” will match employer funds put up for people who move to Topeka and live and work there for a year, city and Shawnee County economic development groups announced Thursday. The program will pay up to $10,000 to people who rent and $15,000 to those who purchase or rehabilitate a home, according to the news release from the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“Choose Topeka was created with the intention of investing in employees to live and work in Topeka & Shawnee County, so that we may foster an ‘intentional community,’ one of community support builders,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of Business Retention and Talent Initiatives for GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership. GO Topeka and the Joint Economic Development Organization are partnering on the effort.

The funds are available for 40 to 60 new residents in the program’s initial run, the release said.

The performance-based incentives only kick in a year after the employee has relocated and “could be used for all types of moving related expenses,” the release said.

“Moving costs alone to move a 1-2 bedroom apartment can range from $4,000 to $7,000 and for a 3-4 bedroom home, range from $10,000 to $16,000, depending on the distance and location,” the release said.

