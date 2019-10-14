Toddler throws punches after being spooked by animatronic spider

(WSVN) - When a toddler’s fight or flight reflex was activated, he made sure to fight.

Frank McCormick posted video to Facebook showing 3-year-old Charlie petting an animatronic spider as part of a Halloween display.

However, when the spider suddenly starts to move, Charlie jumps and immediately starts fighting to show the spider who’s in charge.

Since being posted, the video has been shared over 637,000 times and has picked up over 201,000 comments.

