(WSVN) - In an eerie coincidence, a Titanic display at a museum in Illinois flooded on the anniversary of when the ship sank in 1912.

A maintenance worker for the Volo Museum spotted water rising around the display of how the famous luxury liner pitched after striking an iceberg more than a century ago.

It happened on the night of April 14, which incidentally lines up around the same time of the Titanic’s sinking.

The bizarre occurrence has the museum’s visitors pondering if it was a mere coincidence or a supernatural phenomena.

“This building in particular, it’s weird because before it was the Titanic museum, it was a fire station and it burnt down. We’ve never had any water issues, there’s never been a drop of water in this building and now all of a sudden, we turn it into the Titanic museum and we get water twice,” said Brian Grams for the Volo Museum.

Despite all the concerns over ghosts, hauntings and other paranormal activity, officials the flooding was caused by a thunderstorm that dropped more than two inches of rain that same night.

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