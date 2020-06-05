TIME Magazine reveals cover following death of George Floyd, protests

(WSVN) - Time Magazine revealed their latest issue amid protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

Their latest issue was named ‘A Nation Torn’ and features a painting of a mother holding a baby that appears to be cut out of the picture.

The artist, Titus Kaphur, said that it represents black mothers who have lost a child.

For the first time, the magazine’s iconic red border has been filled with the names of 35 people who have lost their lives to racial violence.

The issue will be available Friday.

