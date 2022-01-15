(WSVN) - Thousands of children’s robes that were available for sale on Amazon have been recalled.

Officials said the robes, sold by a retailer in China called Hulovax, do not meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear and pose a risk of burn injuries.

Anyone who purchased the clothing between January 2021 and May 2021 is able to receive a full refund on Amazon.

