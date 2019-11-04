Texas police asking public for help finding veteran’s stolen service dog

ARLINGTON, Texas (WSVN) — Police in Texas are searching for a veteran’s service dog after she was stolen from his home.

Arlington Police have launched a search for Rosalyn, a 2-year-old mastiff, after she was stolen from the home of Emmanuel Bernadin on Oct. 19.

Roslyn, or Roz for short, is Bernadin’s service animal and medical alert dog, police said.

According to Fox 4, Bernadin enlisted in the Navy in 2007. He has served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and he has served as military police and has assisted the Army, After his second tour, he was medically retired, and he got Rosalyn in 2017 after losing his first service dog to cancer.

“She’s the sweetest thing,” Bernadin said. “The days are just really hard without her.”

Bernadin said he was visiting a friend at the time of the theft and Roz was unable to come with him that night.

Bernadin said a neighbor called him after they noticed his sliding glass door was open and the screen was down. When he got home, he discovered that Rosalyn, jewelry and electronics were all missing.

“I deal with a lot of night terrors. It’s very hard to turn off the conditions of war, and Roz is there to wake me up at times when I shouldn’t be alone by myself asleep,” he told Fox 4.

Police are asking anyone with information on Rosalyn’s theft to call the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-6482 or leave an anonymous tip with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

