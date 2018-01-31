Teen with Down syndrome nails trick basketball shot, becomes honorary Harlem Globetrotter

WEST POINT, Neb. (WSVN) — A high school senior with Down syndrome is set to become an honorary Harlem Globetrotter, after his trick shot on the basketball court caught the attention of the legendary team.

James Meiergerd, 18, is already an honorary member of his high school’s basketball and wrestling teams. After sinking a backwards half-court shot earlier in the month, one of the Globetrotters came to Meiergerd’s school to surprise him, and officially invite him to one of their upcoming games.

During an assembly in the school gym, Globetrotters player Orlando Melendez encouraged Meiergerd to make the shot again. After a couple of attempts, the ball went through the net, as students cheered on their classmate.

Melendez told the students how the senior is a great example of perseverance.

Meiergerd will officially become an honorary Globetrotter when the team visits Omaha in April.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.