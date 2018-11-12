Technology stocks lead US market lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock trading turned jittery again after two weeks of gains, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 600 points.

Technology stocks took some of the biggest losses Monday. Apple slumped 5 percent. Amazon dropped 4.4 percent and Goldman Sachs gave up 7.5 percent.

British American Tobacco, which makes Newport cigarettes, plunged 8.8 percent on reports that regulators were considering a ban on menthol cigarettes.

The market was coming off a two-week winning streak.

The S&P 500 index fell 54 points, or 2 percent to 2,726.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 602 points, or 2.3 percent, to 25,387. The Nasdaq composite lost 206 points, or 2.8 percent, to 7,200.

Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

