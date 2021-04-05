Target offering discount on new car seats to parents who bring in child’s old one

(WSVN) - If you are in need of a new car seat for your child, Target has got you covered.

The company announced that they are bringing back their car seat trade-in event.

From April 5 through April 17, Target will give customers a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, or select baby home gear if they bring in their old seat.

Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

The seats will then be taken by waste management and recycled into other products.

Target said customers must be enrolled in Target Circle to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon. The deal can be redeemed twice, and the coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases.

The coupons will be eligible through May 1.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.