Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day

(WSVN) - Target is aiming to give Amazon a run for their money by announcing two days of deals.

Target’s first ever Deal Days will be on the same two days as Amazon’s annual Prime Day promotions.

On July 15 and 16 the retail store will offer online deals on thousands of items.

Prepare yourself … We just announced our biggest sale of the summer! Target Deal Days kick off July 15 through July 16. Get all the details here: https://t.co/6XzigIn6RB pic.twitter.com/YZN6tEPnOW — Target News (@TargetNews) June 25, 2019

Target emphasized that there is no membership required to snag the deals and their same day delivery option.

In 2018, the retail store hosted a successful one-day sale prompting the company and have now expanded it to two days.

Target Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Mark Tritton said, “This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.”

