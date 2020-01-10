Taco Bell announces new benefits, pay raises for workers

(WSVN) - Taco Bell kicked off 2020 with new benefits and pay raises for its workers.

All company employees nationwide are now eligible to receive at least three days of paid sick time each year, the fast food chain announced.

Taco Bell will also be testing a $100,000 annual salary for general managers of company-owned restaurants in select locations later this year.

Additionally, the company revealed a goal of making its packaging recyclable, compostable and reusable at all of its restaurants worldwide by 2025.

“We’re excited to shake things up and make 2020 even more about what matters most: our purpose,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said.

