Swedish job will pay you to do nothing for the rest of your life

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (WSVN) — If you ever had wished you could get paid to do nothing, then your dream job may soon become a reality.

According to the Washington Post, a government-funded conceptual art project in Gothenburg, Sweden is looking to pay a lucky worker to do nothing for the rest of their life.

The job would start in 2026, and the employee would have to go to Korsvägen, a train station under construction in the city.

The position pays about the equivalent to $2,320 USD a month, plus annual wage increases, vacation time off and a pension for retirement.

The job description for the position is simple, the “worker” must go to the train station everyday, clock in at the start of the day, and clock out at the end of the day. In between, they can do whatever they want, as long as they don’t get a second paying job.

The employee wouldn’t even have to stay at the station all day, and if they retire, another person will fill the role.

The project seeks to explore the role of labor at a time when growing numbers of people take on nontraditional jobs in a post-industrial society, the artists said, according to CNN Style.

According to Atlas Obscura, applications for the position won’t be accepted until 2025. However a draft of the help wanted ad is already available online.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.