(WSVN) - The back-to-school shopping season is underway and parents face higher prices for almost everything on their lists.

A new survey found one-third of consumers said they’re spending less in other areas so they can pay for items their children need for classes due to inflation.

Official reports said families with kids in elementary and high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items.

That amount is about $15 more than last year.

