MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic; it’s only the 2nd time storm names have had to use the Greek alphabet.
Subtropical Storm #Alpha forms near the coast of Portugal. Expected to be short-lived, but bring winds and rain to portions of the area. This makes it the first times since 2005 we use the Greek alphabet. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/ItUdLf0ITf
— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 18, 2020
