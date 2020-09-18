Subtropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm #Alpha forms near the coast of Portugal. Expected to be short-lived, but bring winds and rain to portions of the area. This makes it the first times since 2005 we use the Greek alphabet. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/ItUdLf0ITf

— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.