Study: Women sleep better when they share their beds with dogs

(WSVN) - If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, scientists say you might want to cuddle up with your dog.

A new study published in the Journal of the International Society of Anthrozoology says women sleep better with their dog by their side.

Researchers surveyed nearly 1,000 women in the United States as part of their study on the impact pets have on sleep quality.

The study said 55 percent of the women share their bed with at least one dog, while 31 percent sleep with at least one cat by their side. Fifty-seven percent said they sleep next to a human partner.

Women who slept with dogs in their bed reported stronger feelings of security and comfort, and also experienced less disturbed sleep.

The researchers did not find any benefits to sleeping next to cats, and those women said their feline friends were equally as disruptive to their sleep as human partners.

The study also found dog owners had earlier bedtimes and also wake up earlier than cat owners.

To read the full report, click here.

