CALIFORNIA (WSVN) — Sea otters in California are using tools like rocks and glass bottles to go after new forms of prey when they can’t find their favorite foods, according to a study published in the journal Science.

Researchers analyzed data on 196 otters and found that when faced with competition for their preferred foods, otters often used tools to open the shells of harder and larger prey. This skill was particularly important for female otters, who have less force in their bites compared to males.

Using tools also helped protect the otters’ teeth. Dental assessments showed that otters using tools had less tooth damage from biting down on hard shells.

The study suggests that these tool-using behaviors may increase the otters’ chances of survival by allowing them to access a wider range of food sources and preserving their dental health.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.