(WSVN) - Starbucks will be increasing wages for employees in 2022.

On Wednesday, the coffee company announced hourly partners in the U.S. will average nearly $17 an hour with a new range of $15 to $23 for baristas.

The increased pay is expected to be implemented in Summer 2022.

