Starbucks reveals Black Friday deal that includes month of free coffee

(WSVN) - Starbucks has released its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Customers who buy a 16-ounce gray brewed refill tumbler will be granted free coffee and hot tea refills during the month of January.

The tumbler goes on sale for $40 starting Nov. 26.

The company said it will be sold at company-operated and licensed stores while supplies last.

Stores will also have Gold Foil Tumblers for $9.95 from Nov. 26 through Dec. 25.

Those looking to buy gift cards for a coffee lover can get a free $5 eGift card with a purchase of $20 or more on gift cards on Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.