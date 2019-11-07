Starbucks gives away free reusable cups with purchase of holiday drink

(WSVN) - ‘Tis the season. Starbucks’ holiday drinks are back and so are the reusable red cups.

On Thursday only, customers who purchase one of the holiday drinks on the menu will receive a free reusable cup.

The holiday drinks are Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha.

People on social media posted about their early morning coffee run.

I don't have my #Thanksgiving turkey 🦃 BUT I do have my #StarbucksCupGiveaway pic.twitter.com/5NZx6iGT0D — ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕘𝕠 𝕍𝕚𝕓𝕖𝕤 (@312Gina) November 7, 2019

I didn’t even know about the #StarbucksCupGiveaway but it was such a nice little surprise & great way to start the morning 🎄☕️ ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z4Rck9KRb7 — ✨👼🏻 angel bby 👼🏻✨ (@AngelynexGarcia) November 7, 2019

The free cups are while supplies last so don’t procrastinate!

