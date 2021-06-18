BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month.

Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a ticket in Nampa, where they live.

Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are one in 169,208.

The couple isn’t the first double-winner in Idaho. Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in two cities. Officials put the odds of that happening at one in 282.5 million.

Lottery officials said Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene played the Scratch Game to win $300,000 and $200,000.

In January of this year, Lottery officials said, Bryan Moss claimed his sixth large lottery win with a $250,000 prize, the largest he’s won.

