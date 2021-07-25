WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A large group of South Florida residents were among the hundreds of protesters who traveled to the nation’s capital this weekend to voice their support for the Cuban people and to call on the Biden administration to take more aggressive action against the island nation’s regime.

7News cameras captured a sea of red, white and blue at Lafayette Square, across from the White House, Sunday afternoon.

“Libertad! Patria y vida!” chanted demonstrators.

Demonstrators from across the country chanted and held up signs, as they raised their voices in solidarity with Cuba, its people and their strife.

“It gets me emotional thinking about it, because I grew up with my grandparents, all the sacrifices they made to get me and my parents and my family here in the United States,” said protester Carina Alvarez, a Kendall resident.

Alvarez and fellow South Florida resident Virgilio Velasco have a message for those who are struggling in Cuba.

“Don’t be afraid, get out, fight. We’re here to help you. We’re trying to find ways to help you,” said Velasco.

Velasco, who grew up in Hialeah, said he’s hopeful for significant and lasting change in the country where he was born.

“Freedom for Cuba, no more communism,” Cuban American Aldo Duche yelled into a loudspeaker.

Duche, who lives in Miami Beach, was also seen waving the Cuban, U.S. and Florida state flags

“What we’re doing right now is fighting for good and evil,” he said.

Demonstrator Roberto Rodriguez came from New Jersey with his sons.

“My grandfather was given two choices, leave the country or go to jail, so he had to leave the country,” he said. “All the families of mine were at the Bay of Pigs, left their lives there, so we’re here fighting for Cuban people to get their freedom.”

But not everyone in the group of protesters was in agreement.

“Communism is right behind you. Liberty, you find it that way,” said a demonstrator.

Some indicated President Joe Biden needs to do more.

“He needs to lift up the embargo,” said protester Roberty Yis. “It doesn’t matter, what is happening in Cuba…”

When asked what he thinks about an opposing view that the current situation in Cuba has nothing to do with the embargo, Yis replied, “Everybody has a right to talk and feel the way they want. It’s part of democracy.”

Demonstrator Marty Goodman also supports putting an end to the embargo.

“The embargo has impacted greatly on Cuba, and it’s a crime,” he said.

When asked is he’s blaming everything this is happening in Cuba on the embargo, Goodman replied, “Much of it, yes, much of it.”

But most who traveled to Washington, D.C. this weekend oppose that view.

7News cameras captured groups from South Florida as they boarded buses in Miami, early Sunday morning, ahead of a scheduled protest.

A massive protest took place in the nation’s capital on July 15. A large march has been planned for Monday.

Several hundred people are expected to make their way from Lafayette Square to the Cuban Embassy in D.C. in what they call a human rights march. It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.