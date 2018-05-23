South Carolina pawn shop advertises AR-15s, throws shade at Dick’s Sporting Goods

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WSVN) — A South Carolina pawn shop is receiving a mix of responses after they posted a sign on their storefront advertising AR-15s while trolling Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The sign above Crossroads Pawn & Guns reads “We sell AR-15’s because we’re not Dick’s,” referencing the major retailer’s announcement in February to end the sale of assault-style rifles in their stores.

According to WPDE, the store put the sign up before the recent school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, where 10 people were gunned down.

Since posting the sign, the pawn shop says they have received even more business.

“We have a few people, you know, who weren’t in favor of the sign but our positive feedback really outweighed that negative feedback,” Barbara Davey, the store’s manager, told WPDE.

Davey mentioned that a lot of people do feel some concern because the store is located near a high school.

“I think they are upset because we are, you know, in a somewhat close proximity to the high school. But in no way do we advocate or support the tragedies that are going on in this country,” Davey said.

The store posted a message addressing the sign.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their support!” the store wrote. “When you have tremendous outpouring of positive reinforcement comes those who don’t have the same views. We respect everyone’s personal opinion.”

