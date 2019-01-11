South Carolina bill would require finance classes to be taught in high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSVN) — Ever wished you learned about taxes and credit cards when you were younger? Well, a lawmaker in South Carolina is looking to make sure that happens.

According to WCBD, Sen. Luke Rankin filed a bill that would require high school students to take a personal finance class in high school.

The class would cover topics such as budgeting, insurance, taxes and how to avoid getting too much debt.

“I really think it’s such a big opportunity to kind of lay some foundational principals for kids that are coming out into the world,” financial adviser Jory Taylor told WMBF. “We want to be able to provide that information earlier so students have some of the basics. That way they have the resources they need in order to be successful.”

If the bill is passed, the bill would take effect for the 2020-2021 school year.

