Son killed by mother’s coffin while serving as pallbearer

A son was killed after carrying his mother’s coffin during a funeral service in Indonesia.

According to Fox 32, 40-year-old Samen Kondorura was serving as the pallbearer during his mother’s funeral. Alongside other pallbearers, Kondorura carried the coffin up a ladder in order to place it on a lakkian, which is “an ornately carved tower where the deceased is placed before elaborate traditional funeral rites.”

After placing the coffin on the lakkian, the staircase crumbled, causing the coffin to fall and drop about 10 feet, Fox 32 reports.

“As the mother’s coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim,” Julianto Sirait, the chief police commissioner in the North Toraja district said.

Kondorura unfortunately died on his way to the hospital.

