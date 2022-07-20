(WSVN) - A mother showed her gratitude after her son donated his hair for a wig.

“It’s so thick and spectacular and comfortable and it’s my son’s hair,” Melanie Shaha who is a cancer patient.

“Seeing her in it, kind of, it’s the first time I had seen my mom look like that since she lost it so it’s been about four years,” said her son, Matt.

He tried on the wig for some laughs and he said it felt like he remembered it when it was attached to his head.

For two and half years Matt grew out his hair after his mom lost hers. Out of six kids, his was the closest in color and texture.

Melanie has a benign pituitary tumor in her brain.

“I’ve had surgery twice in 2003 and in 2006,” said Melanie. “I was very surprised when my tumor returned in 2017 and I had radiation and radiation took my hair. So, I have not had any hair since Valentine’s day of 2018.”

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Matt. “She gave me the hair in the first place.”

The day Matt cut his hair Melanie said everyone cried tears of joy and she felt relieved to feel like herself again.

“You know, I’ve lost my eyebrows, lost my eyelashes, I lost my hair,” said Melanie. “So, it’s just been such a tremendous gift to be able to have a more normal appearance to go places and not stand out because you look unusual but to fit in and be beautiful it’s really great.”

Matt said a wig maker in California made the headpiece for about $2,000.

