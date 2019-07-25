Soldier surprises mom after 7-month deployment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSVN) — A mother received a heartwarming surprise when her son returned home early from being deployed overseas.

National Guard Sgt. Christopher Williams paid a visit to his mother at work after he returned home from a seven-month deployment to Afghanistan.

Video shows Williams walking up to the trolley that his mother drives and his mother screaming with excitement at seeing her son.

The woman then bursts into tears as the two embrace.

Video of the moment was posted to Facebook by the Georgia National Guard. The clip has since gone viral, being viewed nearly 1 million times.

