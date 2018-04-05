Service dogs in training take ‘field trip’ to Disneyland

(WSVN) - It wasn’t a ruff day for this group of dogs when they visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California last week.

A group of service dogs in training visited “the happiest place on Earth” to improve their socialization skills and they seemed to enjoy themselves in the process.

The dogs are being trained by Canine Companions for Independence and one of their dogs’ handlers, Kendra Clark, shared photos of the group enjoying their day at the park on Twitter after a photo of them went viral.

These news articles are just as exciting as Mari’s first time meeting Pluto! @dodo @ccicanine pic.twitter.com/AEzNrehImm — Laura Allen (@LA03) April 3, 2018

The photos and videos showed the dogs having fun while wearing Disney themed hats, meeting Winnie the Pooh and Pluto, and even trying out some rides.

One of the photos Clark shared to Twitter shows the dogs meeting Tigger with caption saying, “Meeting the characters was their favorite part of the trip!”

Happiest dog and the happiest place on earth! 💛 #TBT pic.twitter.com/ReTr5W3Isu — Laura Allen (@LA03) April 5, 2018

Meeting the characters was their favorite part of the trip!!! 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/XxPlx3Lghg — Kendra 🐶 (@Kendraandziggy) April 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.