School bus driver saves student from being struck by speeding car

(WSVN) - A quick-thinking school bus driver saved a student’s life.

Video shared by the Norwich City School District showed driver Samantha Call pulling a young boy by his shirt as a speeding car illegally goes around the bus in New York.

It all happened as the student was about to step off the bus back in April 26.

“Samantha did an outstanding job,” said NCSD Transportation Supervisor William Loomis. “All of our drivers undergo continuous training so they’re prepared to handle situations like this.”

The district said Call has been with them for six years.

“We hope this video helps everyone realize the dangers of passing a stopped school bus,” Loomis said.

