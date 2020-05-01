Roger Stone shares thoughts at Fort Lauderdale home while facing prison time

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump’s longtime friend and former campaign advisor Roger Stone shared his thoughts on his situation, as he faces prison time stemming from his November conviction.

Stone wore a “Roger Stone did nothing wrong” face mask and T-shirt during an interview, Friday.

He was supposed to be reporting to prison but got an extension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were assuming a surrender date of [April 30], late yesterday, pardon me, late the day before, we were contacted by the bureau of prisons, and they delayed my surrender date by 30 days because of the COVID virus,” Stone said.

Stone was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia.

Stone plans to appeal the conviction but said it will be a lengthy process.

“An appeal could take $2 million, two years,” Stone said. “Remember, I have a three and a half year sentence, plus two years of supervised probation.”

A faster fix to Stone’s problems could come from a presidential pardon from Trump.

President Trump tweeted on Thursday, “Does anybody really believe that Roger Stone, a man whose house was raided early in the morning by 29 gun toting FBI Agents (with Fake News CNN closely in toe), was treated fairly? How about the jury forewoman with her unannounced hatred and bias? Same scammers as General Flynn!”

“I have not formally applied for a pardon, although that is not required,” Stone said. “I have not directly or indirectly asked for a pardon, although that is not required. I have prayed fervently to God for a pardon.”

Stone has been loyal to Trump from the beginning, despite what he calls an offer to cooperate with the Mueller investigation to avoid jail time.

The longtime political dirty trickster lifestyle could finally be catching up to Stone, but he said he has no regrets.

“I stand by everything that I have written and said,” Stone said. “Are there times I could have said things differently? Who among us would not say ‘Yes’ to that?”

Stone was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to be convicted on charges brought as part of Mueller’s investigation.

