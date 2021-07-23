(WSVN) - Gunfire reportedly broke out at the funeral for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on Friday.

According to The Miami Herald, the shots were fired as the funeral started at around 10 a.m.

The Herald also reported those with the U.S. delegation left the area and are said to be OK.

Moïse’s funeral is being held in his hometown Cap-Haitien located near Haiti’s north coast.

Moïse was assassinated in his Port-au-Prince home on July 7.

His wife, Martine Moïse, was injured and flown into Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

She was released in time to attend her husband’s funeral.

Several Haitians across South Florida mourned the loss of Haiti’s President at a special service on Thursday night.

