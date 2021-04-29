Report: CDC says cruises could set sail as soon as mid-July

(WSVN) - Cruise ships may be able to set sail as soon as July.

According to USA Today, cruises could resume by mid-July.

The report said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a letter to cruise industry leaders outlining the potential start date.

In the letter, among other guidelines, it was stated that ships could take off by then if 98% of the crew on board was vaccinated as well as 95% of the passengers.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday said she hopes the region’s cruise ship industry could make its return to PortMiami this summer.

The PortMiami Director shared that sentiment.

“There really is few places in the world that, I believe, the cruise lines would like to home port more than at PortMiami,” PortMiami Director Juan Kuryla said.

Officials said vaccines will be a crucial step for the industry to make a comeback.

A pop-up vaccine site at PortMiami has been set up where residents do not need an appointment.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.