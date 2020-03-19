Report: 34-year-old California man dies from COVID-19; had recently visited Disney World

GLENDORA, Calif. (WSVN) — A 34-year-old California man who died from the coronavirus visited Disney World just days before his death.

According to TMZ, family members said Jeffrey Ghazarian died Thursday morning at the hospital after he spent five days hooked up to a ventilator.

Family members told the outlet that Ghazarian flew from Los Angeles to Orlando on March 2 for a work conference, but he stayed a few extra days to visit Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Days later, Ghazarian reportedly came down with a cough and coughed up blood. He then flew back to Los Angeles and immediately went to an emergency room with a high fever.

Ghazarian was tested for the virus and was told to self-quarantine while he waited for his results. He was also given antibiotics and fluids.

According to TMZ, the results for Ghazarian’s test came back positive on March 13. The following day, he was rushed to the hospital, and despite doctors’ efforts he died Thursday morning.

Ghazarian was an at-risk patient and had a history of asthma and frequent bronchitis as a child. He had also undergone surgery for testicular cancer in 2016, TMZ reported.

