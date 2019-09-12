Rep. Frederica Wilson introduces bill to grant TPS to Bahamians

(WSVN) - Rep. Frederica Wilson has introduced a bill that, if passed, would give temporary protected status to Bahamians in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

If passed, the bill would designate Temporary Protected Status for the Bahamas for 18 months.

Wilson said over 1,500 victims have sought refuge in the U.S. in Dorian’s aftermath.

“Hurricane Dorian is in essence the Bahamas’ Katrina and the country faces a long and arduous road to recovery,” Wilson said in a statement. “Taking the humane step of granting TPS to Bahamian nationals would enable them to work and contribute to their homeland’s recovery and to our economy, as well.”

“Americans from all around the United States have been incredibly supportive and generous in response to the devastating impact that Hurricane Dorian has had on the Bahamas and on its people,” Wilson added. “Our government should follow their example during this harrowing period of need.”

The White House has so far indicated that it will deny temporary protected status for the Bahamas. However, Wilson said she is not giving up on the effort to build support.

