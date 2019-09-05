Relief yacht from Fort Lauderdale arrives in the Bahamas

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS (WSVN) — S.S. Global has arrived in the Bahamas after sailing out of Fort Lauderdale.

Chef Jose Andres filled the yacht with food and supplies from South Florida and other parts of the U.S. to give to the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

Decked out with a helipad, an amphibious vehicle and a kitchen below deck, Global is the first mega-yacht to make it over to the Abacos islands, Thursday.

The yacht is loaded with over 100 palettes of food, which is enough to feed tens of thousands of people.

Andres and a team of a dozen volunteers from Fort Lauderdale will be cooking sandwiches and other food before the yacht reaches Freeport later in the afternoon or early evening.

“It is—what an exciting time, and you basically are holding your adrenaline back,” Chef Jason Collis said, “Now, our adrenaline is on full throttle to start cooking.”

A helicopter will land on the yacht for the food to be loaded into and flown over to the islands.

Andres is already on the ground in the Bahamas, and the World Central Kitchen has already begun serving thousands of meals to hurricane survivors.

The yacht will make the job of feeding the survivors easier, but Captain Kostas Andreou said it is not without its challenges since the Category 5 hurricane passed over the islands.

“Big challenge because all the waterways in Abacos, no server yet, and all water banks they moved during the hurricane,” Andreou said. “It’s very difficult to find your way into the Bahamas.”

Global is owned by Tom McNamus, a Fort Lauderdale businessman who has special connections to Abaco and wanted to utilize his yacht to help.

“It’s one of the most beautiful islands in the world,” McNamus said. “I’m blessed to be so close to it, and our heart is with the people of the Bahamas, and we feel we have to do something here, and this is what we’re trying to do.”

