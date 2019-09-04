Celebrity chef to feed Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A celebrity chef who has made it his humanitarian mission to feed the needs of those affected by natural disasters is bound for the Bahamas.

Chef Jose Andres landed in Grand Abaco island in a helicopter to scout locations for his charity, World Central Kitchen, which seeks to feed Hurricane Dorian survivors.

“We were able to land in the heliport in a hotel called Abaco Resort, and they were waiting for us,” Andres said in a phone interview. “They had the heliport cleaned, and we were able to drop in, I think, 2,000 sandwiches and over 1,000 pieces of oranges.”

Andres first took his kitchen to Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey and to San Juan, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. He has since used his celebrity status to feed survivors of other natural disasters.

In November 2018, he fed survivors of the deadly Camp fire in Northern California.

Andres said the need for food in the Bahamas will be great.

“The one worry that remains is two food shops in the islands were kind of destroyed, were totally gone,” Andres said, “and so people are already about to start getting really nervous, rightfully so.”

Andres already garnered over a million views online of his preparations before Dorian hit, but he and his team of volunteers are more focused on the 10,000 meals they hope to serve in the Bahamas. He said they’ll do more if it’s needed, but now the chef is ready to get in the kitchen to serve.

“I’m guessing at the very least we’re gonna be bringing between 5,000 and 7,000 meals or more,” Andres said. “We only brought 2,000 because it is the maximum capacity that we could bring on the helicopter.”

World Central Kitchen is already underway, with most of the operation based out of Fort Lauderdale. A motor yacht, which has been turned into a relief ship, will be leaving for Abaco Wednesday afternoon from the Bahia Mar Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale.

